EPA Finalizes Rule For Action On Lead-Contaminated Water

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 10:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finalized new rules Tuesday to protect children from lead contamination in drinking water, implementing standards for testing and setting guidance on replacing lead service lines. In the wake of lead-tainted drinking water crises in Flint, Michigan, and Newark, New Jersey, the EPA formalized its first update to the lead and copper rule in roughly three decades, imposing new testing procedures, protections for elementary school-age children and requirements for lead service line replacement, according to the agency. "We do understand that this announcement is about progress, not perfection," Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said on an EPA press...

