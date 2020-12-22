Jails' Virus Stance 'Cruel And Unusual,' Mass. Top Court Told

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 6:35 PM EST) -- Massachusetts prisons' indifferent response to the pandemic is unconstitutionally subjecting inmates to cruel and unusual punishment, public defenders told the state's high court in a new complaint that calls for routine comprehensive testing and increased use of home confinement. The Dec. 18 complaint reignites a legal battle that the Supreme Judicial Court initially decided in April by paving the way for the release of many pretrial defendants from confinement but declining to sign off on the type of widespread freeing of inmates that many experts said was necessary. The amended suit was filed by the Committee for Public Counsel Services and...

