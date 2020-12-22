Pot Co. Wants Ex-Worker, Attys Sanctioned For 'Fruitless' Suit

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- A medical marijuana company asked a Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday to sanction its former accountant and her attorneys, saying they continually pursued a frivolous claim based on a false notion that the company receives government funds. According to the filing, Krisa Kotori's one active claim alleging her former employer Ilera Healthcare violated Pennsylvania's whistleblower law fails because the law only applies to entities that receive public money — something Kotori and her attorneys should have known. "There is no statute, regulation or executive directive in Pennsylvania that provides for the disbursement of public funds to marijuana growers, processors or dispensary...

