3 Things To Know About Fla.'s Newest Appellate Judge

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 5:33 PM EST) -- Winter Garden-based attorney Mary Alice "Molly" Nardella was appointed to Florida's Fifth District Court of Appeal by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday, filling the vacancy left by Justice Jamie Grosshans following her move to the state's Supreme Court in the fall. Here, Law360 looks at three things to know about the Sunshine State's newest appellate judge. The Fifth District The Fifth District is made up of 11 seats, with the 38-year-old Nardella completing the court. She joins Judge Meredith L. Sasso as the only other woman on the court. The district has jurisdiction over cases from the Fifth, Seventh, Ninth and...

