SEC Overhauls Marketing Rules For Investment Advisers

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 10:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday revamped its marketing rules governing registered investment advisers, including private equity and hedge fund managers, aiming to better reflect the digital communications era and allow the use of testimonials. The SEC, by a 5-0 vote, also made other updates to its advertising and cash solicitation rules applicable to investment advisers. The agency said revisions were needed given the evolution of marketplace practices in the decades since prior rules were adopted, including technological advances and changes in investor expectations and the diversity of the advice industry itself. The amendments approved Tuesday create a single...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS