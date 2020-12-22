White Chicago Teacher Told To Rework Race Bias Case

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 6:13 PM EST) -- A white art teacher in Chicago who said she was pushed out the door because she complained about a Black principal will have to take another swing at her race discrimination lawsuit, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman sent Daniela Veljkovic back to the drawing board on her racial bias claims against Chicago's Board of Education, finding the educator hadn't shown she faced any work mistreatment for voicing her concerns. "The board argues that the complaint fails to allege that it took an adverse employment action against Veljkovic," Judge Feinerman said. "The board is correct." Veljkovic, who...

