11th Circ. Backs Bayer In Birth Control Stroke Suit

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 4:46 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit shot down an appeal by a couple who alleged Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc. didn't give enough warning that its birth control pills could lead to stroke, saying Tuesday their case is doomed by testimony from their physician that a different warning wouldn't have changed his decision to prescribe the drug. While calling the case "tragic," the panel found that under Georgia law, which Karen Leigh Hubbard, Michael L. Hubbard and Bayer agreed applied, a drug company's duty to warn extends only to the prescribing physician, not to the user. In the course of the case, Hubbard's physician, Dr....

