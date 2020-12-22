Dog Food Co. Beats False Ad Suit Over Tainted Food Claims

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 9:21 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge tossed a proposed class action alleging Champion Petfoods misled consumers about the quality of its "Orijen" dog food and concealed traces of heavy metals and barbiturates in the product, finding that no reasonable consumer could be duped by the statements on the packaging. In a 31-page order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz said the dog food buyers have not plausibly alleged that any of the four challenged statements on the dog food packages, including one that the dog food is "biologically appropriate," would deceive or mislead an average consumer. "Plaintiff's allegation about how a reasonable...

