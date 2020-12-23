3rd Circ. Won't Redo Ruling Reviving Plant Explosion Suit

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 5:09 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday denied a fire suppression company's request to reconsider its precedential decision last month to revive an ink maker's suit over a facility explosion in New Jersey, which found that fraud claims aren't necessarily precluded by product liability law. In a brief order, a three-judge panel rejected Fike Corp. and Suppression Systems Inc.'s plea to rehear the matter, disagreeing that the panel misinterpreted the law when it revived Sun Chemical Corp.'s New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act claims. In a court filing earlier this month, Fike and Suppression Systems argued "the panel misapplied the law on causation with...

