Hub Hires: Latham, Mintz, Miner Siddall

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 10:33 AM EST) -- A former Nixon Peabody LLP attorney joined Mintz Levin's investment funds practice, while a small white-collar defense boutique is going all-woman after losing a partner to Robinson & Cole LLP. Here is the latest in Law360's monthly roundup of notable moves in the Boston legal market, wrapping up some news you may have missed before the holidays. Matthew W. Goulding Latham & Watkins LLP Latham snagged an attorney who specializes in private equity and complex transactions from Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP. Matthew W. Goulding has joined Latham's Boston office as a partner, after partners Neal Reenan and Ian Bushner came...

