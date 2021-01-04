NY Ruling On Amazon's Seller Liability Is Good For Plaintiffs

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- Last month, a New York trial court addressed for the first time whether Amazon.com Inc. can be strictly liable under New York law for injuries caused by an allegedly defective product offered on its website by a third-party vendor. Finding liability attached, the court joined only a handful of other courts nationwide that have addressed this issue head-on. Though the opinion — in State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. v. Amazon.com Services Inc.[1] — isn't binding on other New York courts, and leaves open the possibility of a defense on the merits or an appeal, its reasoned expansion of strict tort...

