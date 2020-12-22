Ex-Skadden Atty, Duncan Hunter Among 15 Trump Pardons

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 11:41 PM EST) -- Former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP attorney Alex van der Zwaan, who was convicted of lying to federal investigators about contacts with a Trump campaign official during former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference, was among 15 people pardoned by President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Former Skadden associate Alex van der Zwaan, center, leaves federal district court in Washington, D.C., in 2018 after being sentenced to 30 days behind bars for lying to federal investigators. President Donald Trump pardoned van der Zwaan on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) In addition to the 15 pardonees, five people had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS