Canopy Slaps GW With Patent Suit Over Flagship CBD Drug

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 1:28 PM EST) -- Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth is accusing GW Pharmaceuticals of ripping off its patented CBD extraction technology to make the flagship CBD drug Epidiolex.

GW knows its method for making Epidiolex, the first pharmaceutical derived from marijuana to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, copies Canopy's patented technique for extracting THC and CBD from cannabis plants, Canopy said in Tuesday's complaint.

Epidiolex is the U.K.-based GW's primary product, bringing in $366 million in the first nine months of this year, the suit claims. It was approved by the FDA in 2018 and is used to treat specific seizure...

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

