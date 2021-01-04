EnQuest Sues BP For £26M Over Unpaid Terminal Invoices

Law360, London (January 4, 2021, 2:33 PM GMT) -- Oil producer EnQuest has sued BP in London for some £26 million ($35 million) in allegedly unpaid bills owed in connection with an oil terminal on a Scottish island. In a new claim form filed with the High Court, EnQuest Heather Ltd. said BP Exploration Operating Co. Ltd. had failed to pay four years' worth of invoices related to its operations on the Shetland Islands. Enquest claims BP has failed to pay for unspecified services provided by the Sullom Voe Terminal, which handles oil and gas produced in the North Sea. In all, the Dec. 10 lawsuit seeks £25.8 million "in...

