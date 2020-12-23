Zimmer Angles To Knock Out Bias Suit Over Severance

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 2:11 PM EST) -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings urged an Indiana federal judge to throw out a suit from a former executive who claimed the medical device maker violated federal discrimination law by denying her severance, saying her argument that she had no choice but to quit didn't hold water. Zimmer filed a brief Tuesday asking U.S. District Judge Jon DeGuilio to award it summary judgment, saying Robin Barney's failure to show that gender discrimination forced her constructive discharge doomed her Title VII and Equal Pay Act suit. "Barney's constructive discharge theories, rejected three times by this court, have always been and remain wholly untethered to...

