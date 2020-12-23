Crowell & Moring Pledges $1.75M For Racial Equity Causes

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- Crowell & Moring LLP has promised $1.75 million in cash and pro bono work to address systemic racism in the legal industry, capping a year when racial injustice took center stage. The firm in a Dec. 22 announcement said it will split a $750,000 donation to two nonprofit organizations focused on racial equity and human rights issues. Equal Justice Initiative and the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law will each receive $375,000 over the next three years. Crowell & Moring has also committed $1 million for pro bono legal services for racial injustice cases in 2021. It's the largest single...

