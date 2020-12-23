Tax Fight With Mass. Is National Matter, NH Tells Justices

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 1:38 PM EST) -- New Hampshire's U.S. Supreme Court complaint seeking to strike down taxation of its residents by neighboring Massachusetts is a matter of "national importance," and Massachusetts' protests to the contrary do not diminish that, the state told the justices. New Hampshire rebutted Massachusetts' reply brief to New Hampshire's original complaint in a reply brief filed Tuesday evening, saying Massachusetts "downplays the seriousness" of the matter. The state said that Massachusetts contends its rule allowing taxation of residents working from home in New Hampshire is a temporary situation created by the novel coronavirus pandemic, but New Hampshire said the issues presented will survive...

