4 BigLaw Partners Joining White House Counsel's Office

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- A collection of partners from BigLaw firms Wilmer Hale, Latham & Watkins LLP and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP are joining the senior ranks of President-elect Joe Biden's Office of the White House Counsel, the Biden transition team announced Wednesday. The four attorneys — Jonathan Cedarbaum, Danielle Conley, Stuart Delery and Jonathan Su — are all alumni of the Obama administration and will work under White House Counsel Dana Remus, who was named to the post in November. "This qualified, crisis-tested legal team will lead our efforts in restoring good governance across the federal government," incoming White House Chief of Staff...

