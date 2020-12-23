EPA Finalizes Plan To Maintain Current Ozone Standards

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 6:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday finalized its plan to keep ozone air pollution standards at the same levels set during the Obama administration, saying they are sufficient to protect public health. Administrator Andrew Wheeler said that after examining the scientific data, he didn't see any information that would push the agency to make a change. The decision to keep the status quo was proposed in July. The EPA in 2015 lowered the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ozone from 75 parts per billion to 70 parts per billion, a decision that caused consternation from environmental groups that were worried...

