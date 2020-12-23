Jones Day, Ex-Attys Set Table For Next Phase Of Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- Jones Day and six former associates have laid out what remains of a pay and sex discrimination suit for a Washington, D.C., federal judge after the women recently abandoned efforts to represent a class of lawyers, setting the stage for the court to assess their individual claims in 2021. In a Monday notice to U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss, the parties stipulated that class and collective action claims will be dropped from the former lawyers' suit, and they asked the judge to sign off on a proposed order to officially toss those claims. If approved unchanged, the order would effectively amend...

