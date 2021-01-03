Opposing Interests That Could Shape Labor Policy In 2021

Law360 (January 3, 2021, 12:02 PM EST) -- Competing forces could shape labor law in 2021, with a sweeping pro-union labor reform bill floating on Capitol Hill and a Republican-controlled National Labor Relations Board poised to restrict students' organizing efforts and curb unions' access to contact information. Here, Law360 dives into the push-and-pull of both sides of the labor debate, with a look at some of the labor legislation and rulemaking worth keeping an eye on in 2021. A Union Friendly Bill In Congress The U.S. House of Representatives in February passed the Protecting the Right to Organize Act — which would overhaul the National Labor Relations Act —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS