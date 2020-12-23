NY Court Says Older Judges Must Quit Bench Pending Suit

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 7:54 PM EST) -- A New York state appeals court said late Wednesday that a group of judges over 70 alleging state courts' administrators forced them to retire because of their age cannot remain on the bench while their lawsuit moves forward. In an order to show cause signed by Justice Michael C. Lynch, the Third Judicial Department temporarily vacated a restraining order issued by a trial court in Suffolk County on Friday allowing 46 judges to keep their jobs until an appeal determines the fate of the case next month. "Pending determination of the motion brought on by this order to show cause, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS