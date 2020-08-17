Glue Maker To Pay FTC $1.2M Over 'Made In USA' Claims

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 4:17 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday said it had settled charges that glue maker Chemence Inc. had made deceptive "Made in USA" claims on its glue packaging and that the company will pay $1.2 million, the agency's highest ever monetary judgment in a "Made in USA" case. According to the FTC, Chemence glue products like Super Master Glue and Pink Gel Nail Glue were labeled with deceptive and unqualified "Made in USA" claims, sometimes with images of the American flag. The FTC said that Chemence's promotional materials for trade customers represented that its private label and other products were all or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS