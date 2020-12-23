Pot Cos. Say LA's Social Equity Policy Hinders Investment

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 7:24 PM EST) -- A trio of companies alleging Los Angeles discriminated against their applications for cannabis licenses told a California federal judge that the city's social equity policy violates the U.S. Constitution's dormant commerce clause by impeding investment from out-of-state parties. The companies said in a memo Tuesday that because the Los Angeles policy defines social equity applicants as those disproportionately affected by California's drug criminalization, it effectively squeezes out residents of other states where marijuana crimes may not have been prosecuted from holding equity in the companies. "Here, but for the [Los Angeles] Social Equity requirements, Plaintiffs would not be restricted with respect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS