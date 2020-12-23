A Look At Trademark Law Changes In Congress' Spending Bill

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- Nestled in the vast COVID-19 relief and spending bill recently passed by Congress is the Trademark Modernization Act. The act makes several changes to federal trademark law primarily to address issues of abuse that have been affecting the federal registration system for years. The federal trademark registration system in the U.S. is primarily premised on how a mark is used in commerce on or in connection with the provision of certain goods and services. Most U.S. trademark applicants must show the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office how they are using their marks prior to registration. However, under various international treaties, foreign...

