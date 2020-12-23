SEC Urges Blank-Check Companies To Bolster Disclosures

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 7:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued guidance this week urging blank-check companies to provide robust disclosures regarding potential conflicts of interests and other information that investors may not be getting as these vehicles explode in popularity. The SEC's disclosure guidance, posted on its website Tuesday, notes that founders of blank-check companies may have interests that are different than those of public shareholders. The agency is pushing companies to disclose compensation incentives that blank-check backers receive and report potential conflicts of interest that could influence what company the blank-check ultimately acquires, so that common shareholders can be better aware of risks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS