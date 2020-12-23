EEOC Wins Pay Bias Suit, Damages Against Baltimore Library

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 4:37 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge sided with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Wednesday in a pay discrimination case against a Baltimore library system, finding after a bench trial that the institution violated the Equal Pay Act by underpaying female librarians. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis concluded that Enoch Pratt Free Library hadn't shown any solid reason why it paid librarian supervisor Willie Johnson thousands more a year than five women who worked the same job as him within the library system, aside from their sex. "After reviewing the evidence, testimony, and argument, the court concludes that defendants have violated the...

