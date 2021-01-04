Zantac Generics MDL Labeling Claims Axed As Preempted

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 4:44 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge presiding over sprawling multidistrict litigation over the carcinogens found in the popular heartburn medication Zantac has held that state labeling and design defect claims against Zantac generics makers, repackagers, retailers and distributors are preempted by federal law. In separate Dec. 31 orders, U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg dismissed the state product liability claims against 32 Zantac generics makers, retailers and distributors, finding that they're preempted because those entities cannot independently alter brand-name drug labels or designs and still comply with labels approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The judge also rejected allegations that the...

