UK Pension Deal Market Will Thrive In 2021, Aon Says

Law360, London (January 4, 2021, 11:55 AM GMT) -- The new year is set for another wave of pensions transfer deals as trustees of retirement schemes take advantage of attractive pricing to offload liabilities to insurers and reinsurers, Aon said on Monday. Final figures have not yet been calculated, but the volume of pension deals is believed to have exceeded £50 billion ($68 billion) in 2020, the insurance giant said, making it the second biggest year on record behind the £54 billion transacted in 2019. "Some of the economic uncertainty, driven by Brexit and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, means that schemes will need to take a robust approach to get settlement...

