HMRC Ordered To Hand Over Docs To GE In Fraud Suit

Law360, London (January 4, 2021, 5:25 PM GMT) -- HM Revenue & Customs has lost its attempt to shield documents belonging to its specialist fraud unit from General Electric, after a judge ruled that the materials were relevant to the tax authority's lawsuit against the conglomerate over a tax-relief deal on a multibillion-dollar loan. James Pickering QC, sitting as a deputy judge at the High Court, ruled on Thursday that HMRC must hand over a batch of documents linked to its referral of GE's tax affairs to the Fraud Investigation Service in 2016 and 2017. The specialist body, which sits within HMRC, declined to investigate on both occasions. Now GE...

