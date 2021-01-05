M&A Co. Sues Accountants, Attys Over Soured $2.1M Buy

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- A mergers and acquisitions company has filed a suit related to its $2.1 million purchase of a toymaker's stocks, alleging that the toymaker's accounting firm defrauded the M&A company and had its attorneys lodge false claims against both companies. Vinco Ventures Inc., formerly Edison Nation Inc., the company's CEO Christopher Ferguson and others allege that accounting firm Milam Knecht & Warner LLP and others provided false financial information about former toymaker Cloud b Inc. before Edison Nation purchased a majority stake in Cloud b in October 2018, according to their complaint filed Thursday in Pennsylvania federal court. Cloud b filed for...

