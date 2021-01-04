Quinn Emanuel Opens Austin Office

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 2:12 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP is expanding its intellectual property capabilities with a new office in Austin, Texas, the Los Angeles-headquartered firm said Monday. There are four attorneys at the new location — two partners from McKool Smith PC and commercial litigation boutique Scott Douglass & McConnico LLP, and two other Quinn Emanuel partners. The move comes as the firm seeks to expand its intellectual property practice group and as the Western District of Texas becomes a more popular venue for IP cases. "Our Houston office is already thriving, and our dominance in intellectual property work makes us an especially good...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS