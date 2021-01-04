Skadden-Led Dental Products Co. Buys Aligner Maker For $1B

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- Dental products maker Dentsply Sirona revealed Monday that it has purchased Byte — a maker of clear teeth aligners backed by "Scandal" actress Kerry Washington — in a $1.04 billion cash deal steered by Skadden and Bodman. Dentsply Sirona Inc., working with Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, said in a press release that it will be able to take a bigger bite of the clear aligner market by expanding its existing SureSmile brand through the purchase of Byte LLC, a Bodman PLC client. "We are excited to take the next step in our evolution by bringing Byte into our...

