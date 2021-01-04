PTAB Upholds 2 John Deere Seeding Machine Patents

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has upheld two John Deere patents covering seed planting machines, the latest victories for the agricultural equipment maker in its patent fight against rival AGCO Corp. In separate decisions last week, the PTAB found the challenged claims in Deere's patents were not invalid as obvious due to a combination of prior art inventions. The patents at issue cover machines used by farmers that plant seeds in parallel trenches for efficiency. While AGCO and its subsidiary Precision Planting LLC initially showed "reasonable likelihood" that at least one of the claims were invalid, the board held in...

