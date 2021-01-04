3rd Circ. Says Couple's IRS Address Change Adequate

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 1:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Tax Court should have allowed a couple to challenge a deficiency notice issued to them for unpaid taxes because they provided the Internal Revenue Service with sufficient information regarding their change of address, the Third Circuit said. A three-judge panel found Damian and Shayla Gregory filed two tax forms with updated addresses and their CPA notified an IRS agent, which should have constituted adequate information for their address change, according to an unpublished opinion issued Wednesday. The U.S. Tax Court had jurisdiction to consider the couple's tax deficiency challenge, according to the circuit court, which vacated the lower court's ruling and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS