Fired Atty Appeals Toss Of Sex Bias Suit To DC Circuit

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 3:36 PM EST) -- A fired associate who claimed Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP was like a "boys' club," where white male lawyers used vulgarities against women and minorities, has turned to the D.C. Circuit after a federal district judge spiked her discrimination suit. Crystal Nwaneri filed a notice of appeal Thursday, a move coming on the heels of U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden throwing out her race and gender discrimination case for failing to heed filing deadlines. "Although Nwaneri is proceeding pro se, she is an experienced attorney," Judge McFadden wrote in an opinion Wednesday granting Quinn Emanuel's motion to dismiss. "Nwaneri's habitual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS