Pair Of Cancer-Focused Biotechs Launch IPOs Totaling $300M

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- Two cancer-focused biotechnology firms on Monday set price ranges for initial public offerings projected to raise a combined $300 million under the guidance of four law firms, continuing a wave of IPOs by venture-backed companies developing new therapies. Cullinan Management Inc., advised by Goodwin Procter LLP, plans to offer 8.3 million shares priced between $17 and $19, while Gracell Biotechnologies Inc., advised by Cooley LLP, plans to offer 8.8 million shares priced between $16 and $18, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Both companies would raise about $150 million each if their IPOs price at the middle of their...

