DOL Says No Travel Pay Required For Partial Telework Days

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 1:45 PM EST) -- Federal labor law does not require employers to pay workers for travel time on days they split between working in the office and at home, taking care of personal tasks in between, according to a new opinion letter from the U.S. Department of Labor. The letter that Wage and Hour Division Administrator Cheryl Stanton released Thursday said so long as a worker has time "to use effectively for her own purposes" in between working at home and in the office, employers do not need to pay for travel time under the Fair Labor Standards Act. "When an employee arranges for her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS