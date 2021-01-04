American Axle Pleads With Justices For Eligibility Clarity

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 10:33 PM EST) -- American Axle has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a bitterly divided Federal Circuit decision invalidating its car driveshaft patent for claiming only a natural law, saying "the entire patent system is desperate" for more clarity from the justices on patent eligibility. In a petition for a writ of certiorari filed Dec. 28, the company said that mechanical inventions like its device to make cars quieter have historically always been eligible for patents, but the Federal Circuit's 6-6 decision from July has thrown that into doubt. The split meant the appeals court did not review a panel ruling that American...

