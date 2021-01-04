NY Elderly Judges In Limbo After Trial Court Win

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- Dozens of New York state judges aged over 70 were stuck in limbo Monday, after a trial court's order saying they had been wrongfully forced to retire was stayed last week pending an appeal, people familiar with the matter said. Suffolk County Supreme Court Judge Paul Baisley Jr. had struck down on Dec. 30 a decision by state court administrators to deny the reappointment of 46 judges over 70 for two more years, calling the denial arbitrary and capricious, according to court papers. Judge Baisley's order halted the forced retirement of the judges but stopped short of ordering court administrators to...

