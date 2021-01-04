Armstrong Teasdale Hires 4 To Open Office In Delaware

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 2:50 PM EST) -- Armstrong Teasdale LLP on Monday announced plans to put down roots in Delaware with the addition of an office comprising four longtime local lawyers expert in corporate law. Shelley A. Kinsella, Jonathan M. Stemerman, Eric M. Sutty and Rafael X. Zahralddin joined the Armstrong Teasdale partnership on Jan. 4 as the firm looks for physical office space for them in Wilmington, the firm said. The new hires are among the first to join Armstrong Teasdale in 2021 and arrive amid significant growth at the firm, which added over 100 attorneys in 2020 and which has launched seven new offices since 2018....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS