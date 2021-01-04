Feds Propose Migrant Kids' Sponsors Take DNA Tests

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services requested feedback Monday on its proposal to collect more information on potential sponsors for unaccompanied migrant children, which at times would require prospective sponsors to submit to a DNA test to verify their biological ties to a minor. The seven-page document filed in the Federal Register seeks comment on suggested revisions to the agency's Sponsor Verification Application and the Sponsor Care Agreement. Among other changes, the Office of Refugee Resettlement — the HHS agency that assists in caring for unaccompanied minors who cross the border without authorization — proposed an option for potential...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS