DOL Office Touts FY 2020 Union Convictions, Investigations

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 8:15 PM EST) -- A U.S. Department of Labor office that oversees union finances rounded up 69 criminal convictions and secured more than $3.8 million in restitution for unions and members in the last fiscal year, according to a recent report summarizing the office's performance. The report released Dec. 28 by the Office of Labor-Management Standards primarily touted the office's efforts to investigate labor organizations and crack down on misuse of union funds, in particular highlighting that 20% of all audits the office conducted of unions during the fiscal year resulted in the opening of a criminal case. That figure was a percentage point uptick...

