Inventors Urge Justices To Restore Patent Balance In Arthrex

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 9:38 PM EST) -- The way decisions are made at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board is "destroying the American dream," inventors recently told the U.S. Supreme Court as part of a flood of amicus briefs supporting Arthrex Inc. in its high-profile bid to change how administrative patent judges are appointed. The comment from nonprofit advocacy organization U.S. Inventor echoes the sentiment of several amicus briefs filed Dec. 29 and 30, which either want Congress to decide how to fix defects at the board, or to provide more oversight to APJs' work, citing concerns that their patents are being improperly invalidated. "The Appointments Clause violation before...

