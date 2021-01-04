Ex-Owner Of 2 Philly Hospitals Files Ch. 11 Liquidation Plan

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- Center City Healthcare filed a Chapter 11 plan of liquidation last week in Delaware bankruptcy court that calls for the payment in full of priority creditors after the debtor sold one of its Philadelphia hospitals and shuttered the other. In the plan and related filings, Center City Healthcare said it has completed a sale of St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and will distribute the proceeds to its most senior creditors. It also said it has permanently closed and vacated Hahnemann University Hospital. The plan documents were filed Dec. 30, when an extended period for the debtor to have exclusive rights to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS