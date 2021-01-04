Top Court Ruling Weighs On Mass. Christian College Bias Suit

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' highest court on Monday wrestled with a Christian college's argument that a former professor is not protected by anti-discrimination laws because she was acting as a minister, with one justice saying the case falls squarely within the "bullseye" of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling affirming a broad First Amendment shield for religious schools. The case involving Gordon College, located about 20 miles northeast of Boston in Wenham, Massachusetts, fell on the first day of arguments before the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, which is back up to full power following a flurry of nominations by Gov. Charlie Baker to fill vacant...

