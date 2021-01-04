SEC Sues Another EquiAlt 'Broker' In $170M Ponzi Case

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 8:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed suit against another man accused of luring investors into the alleged $170 million Ponzi scheme surrounding the Tampa real estate firm EquiAlt LLC. The securities regulator said last week that DeAndre P. Sears and his company MASears LLC, which does business as Picasso Group, sold at least $25 million worth of EquiAlt's unregistered securities in the last six years to mostly "unaccredited, unsophisticated and elderly" investors, without ever having registered as broker-dealers. Sears doesn't admit to or deny the allegations, but has agreed to the entry of a judgment that will require him...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS