Twin FCC Orders Aim To Clamp Down Harder On Robocalls

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 5:46 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has issued a pair of orders to tighten the screws on robocalls, limiting the number of non-marketing calls companies are allowed to make to residential lines and expanding telecoms' use of call-blocking technology. In what are among the last orders the FCC will adopt under the commission's Republican chairman, Ajit Pai, who is leaving office at the end of the Trump administration, the changes put a cap on exempt robocalls to home phone lines for non-marketing reasons to three per month. The FCC says it will also require telecoms to "better police" illegal calls on their networks....

