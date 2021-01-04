Worker Says UAW Can't Dodge Claim It Didn't Represent Him

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- A former General Motors worker urged a Michigan federal judge Monday not to let a United Auto Workers local escape his lawsuit alleging it did not help him contest his firing following a workplace injury, insisting he followed all union procedures he could before suing. In the response brief, former GM worker Ronald Schueller pushed back on UAW Local 602's arguments that his lawsuit should be dismissed because he filed it too late and did not first exhaust internal union remedies. Schueller said he has gone as far as he can with the union procedures, including appealing a union representative's decision...

