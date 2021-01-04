Valero Says Commodity Biz Owes $10M Over Botched Deal

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 7:31 PM EST) -- Valero Marketing & Supply Co. has filed a lawsuit in Texas state court seeking more than $10 million in damages from Sundive Commodity Group LLC, alleging its failure to follow through on a renewable fuel deal cost the company millions. Valero alleged in a Dec. 31 lawsuit that it incurred those extra expenses because of Sundive's breach, and did so to ensure it was in compliance with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Renewable Fuel Standard program. The program mandates that refiners blend renewable fuel into the transportation fuel it produces, and compliance with that program is tracked through the use of...

